Army Chief Attends Iftar Banque In Honour Of Units Participating In Gaza's Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended on Sunday an Iftar banquet at the King Abdullah II Air Base in honour of the units participating in the humanitarian aid mission to the Gaza Strip.

During the event, Huneiti met with the units and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Huneiti reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF to implement the Royal directives aimed at standing in solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the provision of all necessary humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Huneiti also emphasised the JAF's continuous efforts to enhance its units and bolster its capabilities in order to protect and defend the homeland.