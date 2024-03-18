Intercontinental Hotel Jordan Holds Ramadan Banquet For Orphaned Children Under Patronage Of Princesses Sara And Aisha

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Under the Patronage of Their Royal Highnesses Princess Sara bint Faisal and Princess Aisha bint Faisal, The InterContinental Jordan recently hosted a heartwarming Ramadan Iftar bringing together the hotel team and orphaned children from The Jordanian Children's Villages and Zaha Culture Center.

The event, held at The InterContinental Jordan's Grand Ballroom, aimed to bring comfort, joy, and a sense of community to the orphaned children during this sacred time.

The iftar event included a delicious iftar meal, thoughtfully prepared with the children's tastes and dietary needs in mind, accompanied by engaging activities, games, and entertainment to foster laughter and camaraderie among the children.

Also, special gifts were distributed to each child, symbolizing love and care.

"The Ramadan Iftar for Orphaned Children is a testament to The InterContinental Jordan Hotel's commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of our community.

This event is designed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the children who may not have a traditional family to celebrate with during this holy month, by coming together, sharing a meal, and creating lasting memories," said Mr. Jan Kaiser, the General Manager at The InterContinental Jordan.

"We believe that every child deserves to feel loved and cherished, especially during Ramadan. This iftar is a small way for us to show our support and solidarity with these wonderful young individuals."

The InterContinental Jordan extends its gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the iftar, including the hotel team. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering inclusive communities where everyone feels loved, valued and connected.

The charity iftar at the hotel is a yearly iftar undertaken by The InterContinental Jordan Hotel as part of its social responsibility programs. The hotel remains committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need within the local community.