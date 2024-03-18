(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Encadenados 2024 Will Allow Almost 900 Companies to Generate New Business in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market Travel Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle NFL Star Chooses Costa Rica for Ayahuasca Retreat During His Vacation Culture & Lifestyle Do You Know the Many Benefits of a Transformative Retreat For You? Culture & Lifestyle How to Deal With Cultural Differences as a Single Expat Woman Culture & Lifestyle 10 Things to Avoid Posting on Social Media and Why? Culture & Lifestyle Expo Pyme Costa Rica Seeks To Strengthen Businessmen and Entrepreneurs

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Money Updated: March 18, 2024Encadenados 2024 Will Allow Almost 900 Companies to Generate New Business in Costa Rica

Costa Rican SMEs will be able to present proposals, ideas and projects to multinationals from free zones and exporters in order to generate new commercial relationships

By TCRN STAFF March 18, 202430 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 18, 2024NFL Star Chooses Costa Rica for Ayahuasca Retreat During His Vacation Health TCRN STAFF - March 17, 2024What Are the Alternative Therapies for Fighting Cancer? TCRN TCRN STAFF - March 17, 2024Why It`s So Great to be an Expat Living in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Nearly 900 Costa Rican companies will be able to do new business in Encadenados 2024, a platform that allows them to bring their proposals, ideas and projects to multinationals of the Free Zone Regime (RZF) and exporters of the Definitive Regime (RF), in order to generate new relationships commercial belong to industries such as electronics, life sciences, service centers, semiconductors and logistics, among others.

The activity is organized by the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer) and the Association of Free Zone Companies of Costa Rica (Azofras), and with only three editions it has become the epicenter of those seeking to expand their commercial horizons.

The meeting not only seeks to facilitate business, but also to promote the exchange of knowledge and collaboration within the Costa Rican business ecosystem appointment is on May 8 and 9 at the ANDE Innovation and Training Center in San Antonio de Belén.

In addition to the business conference, during the first day, there will be the presence of exhibitors, discussion forums, and networking spaces; all focused on the generation of knowledge and successful negotiations between the national ecosystem of SMEs and companies.

Laura López, general manager of Procomer, highlights the potential of local suppliers and the importance of Encadenados 2024 to strengthen the national business fabric.

For his part, Carlos Wong, president of AZOFRAS, highlights the need for these initiatives to promote successful negotiations and understand the capabilities of local SMEs.

“Chained allows us to open new opportunities so that more national companies can not only be part of the supply chain for the 499 companies that make up the sector, but can continue to diversify and specialize according to market conditions,” said Wong.

With a record expectation of nearly 2,000 business meetings, Encadenados 2024 promises to be a catalyst for the development of sustainable and innovative business relationships .Among the benefits offered by this event are the connection with local solutions, the development of new projects and the profiling of new suppliers in the market.

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche