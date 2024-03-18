Roberto Durán Pacemaker Implant A Success

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) ANNOUNCEMENT

The Durán Family, is pleased to announce that thanks to GOD, the operation to our champion Roberto Durán, the "Pacemaker Implant" was a success.

THANKS to all my family, friends and supporters for your prayers. Especially to the medical team for their great Labor.

We will keep you posted. Pictured above,

Felicidad Iglesias, wife of Roberto Durán with hubby who has been sending reports the last few days.





MENAFN18032024000218011062ID1107993368