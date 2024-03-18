CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Welcomes Proven Commercialization Leader To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



CNS Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Amy Mahery, a biotech commercialization leader, to its Board of Directors

Ms. Mahery brings over 20 years' experience, having worked with small and large companies, and has held diverse commercial leadership roles in the U.S. and globally

The company believes Ms. Mahery's guidance, insight, and vast pharma industry network will indeed be invaluable as the company advances Berubicin, its flagship drug candidate, toward completion of its global potentially pivotal clinical trial and potential regulatory approval

The company recently completed the enrollment of patients in its potentially pivotal global clinical trial Ms. Mahery believes Berubicin represents an opportunity to provide a solution for patients with GBM, the most aggressive type of brain cancer

With a fervent commitment to developing and commercializing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP)

continues to advance its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, along the pathway to potential regulatory approval and commercialization. To boost these efforts, the company has enlisted an experienced, growing team. Recently, CNS Pharmaceuticals appointed Amy Mahery to its Board of Directors ( ).

A biotech commercialization leader, Ms. Mahery has built an illustrious career that spans more than 20 years. During this period, she has gained commercial expertise working with small and large companies in common and rare conditions, as well as across several therapeutic areas. She has held diverse...

