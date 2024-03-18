Investornewsbreaks Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) Announces Corporate Rebranding Changes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) , an innovative agri-tech company providing sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, today announced a corporate rebranding in response to recent business developments that focus on sustainable environmental solutions. At the core of this rebranding is a change of the company's name to N2OFF Inc. to embody its corporate vision and core values. As detailed in the announcement, the rebranding includes a new name and an update to the company's corporate logo and website, as well as a new website for its majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, NTWO OFF Ltd. In addition, the company's Nasdaq trading symbol will change to NITO, and the company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under its new name and symbol at the opening of the market on March 19, 2024.

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods' majority owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) , Save Foods' minority owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

