Spring Plantation Drive Kicks-Off In Maidan Wardak

MAIDAN SHAHAR (Pajhwok): The Agriculture and Irrigation Department, Environmental Protection Authority and the Municipality Departments have jointly launched the plantation drive in central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Monday.

The plantation drive is named 'Elimination of Drought' in which one million fruit and non-fruit trees would be planted.

Governor Qari Bakhtyar Maaz during the launch of the plantation drive stressed the protection and maintenance of saplings and asked relevant institutions and residents to plant saplings that suited the climate of the province and play their role in the protection and maintenance of these plants.

He assigned some institutions to pay special attention to the protection and maintenance of newly planted saplings and ensure that these saplings are properly looked after.

Maidan Shahr Mayor Mawlavi Abdullah Darwish asked government officials, applicants and citizens to look after the newly planted saplings and play their role in its maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention that every year thousands of saplings are planted in Maidan Wardak but due to the lack of care, most of these saplings dried up.

