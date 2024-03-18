Afghanistan Beats Ireland By 57 Runs, Wins T20 Series 2-1

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan on Monday beat Ireland by 57 runs in the third and last match of the T20 series played in Sharjah, UAE.

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first, Ibrahim Zadran's 51 balls 72 and Mohammad Ishaq's 22 balls 27 played a crucial role in putting 156 runs target to the opposition.

In response, Ireland's batters were unable to face Afghan fast bowlers and they were just able to score 98 runs in 17.2 overs.

Haq took 3 wickets in the match and helped their side to easily win in the final and crucial match of the series. Ibrahim Zadran was declared man of the match while Rashid Khan was declared man of the serious for their outstanding performances. Earlier, Ireland won the on-off test match and Afghanistan won the ODI and T20 series. nh Visits: 5

Azmatullah Omarzai took 4 wickets and Naveen