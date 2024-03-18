Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Monday in his office at Lusail Palace the credentials of five new ambassadors to Qatar.

His Highness received the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ashraf Khujaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya Mohamed Noor Adan, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan Ajang Moyick Ajang Tongbal, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone Ahmed Tejan Fadlu-Deen, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohammed al-Amin Salman.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and the relations between Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

The ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies earlier.

