Israel-Gaza War: Joe Biden, Netanyahu Hold First Call In Over A Month As Palestinians Face 'Catastrophic' Hunger

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart for the first time in over a month amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The development comes amid growing calls for a ceasefire as half the people in the narrow coastal strip experience“catastrophic” hunger. The two allies have become increasingly divided over Tel Aviv's handling of the war in recent weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.