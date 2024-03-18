Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Campaign In South India, SC Hearing On CAA, Sanjay Singh's Bail Plea And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On Tuesday, March 19, various noteworthy events are scheduled to take place worldwide in politics, judiciary, sports, finance, and education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign in North Karnataka from Dharwad on Tuesday, March 19. He will also address a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu. In other news, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear a cluster of petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as well as AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail application in the Delhi excise policy case.

Check out the top events of the day below.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad to garner support for NDA candidates contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, which are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning April 19.

- On Tuesday, PM Modi will kickstart the NDA's Lok Sabha campaign in North Karnataka from the Dharwad constituency. He will hold a public rally and interact with party workers there.

- The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu, today as part of his Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign.

- Tata Steel Board will meet on Tuesday to consider fundraising through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company said in an official statement.

- Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is expected to attend the RCB Unbox event in Karnataka today. The batter reached Bengaluru on Monday.

- The Supreme Court of India will hear the petitions challenging the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 19.

- The top court will also hear BRS leader K Kavitha's plea against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons today in the Delhi excise policy case.

- The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the Congress manifesto on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, are also expected to attend the meeting.

- The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday. The plea challenges a Delhi High Court order that refused to grant him bail in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam.

- US President Joe Biden will begin his visit to Las Vegas and Reno before travelling to Phoenix on March 19 and 20.

- Majnu-Ka-Tila's Pakistani Hindu refugees are asked to appear at the Delhi High Court on or after March 19 to complete the process of citizenship registration.- As the team prepares for the 2024 Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore may change their name to follow in the footsteps of the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.- The National Para-Badminton Championship will commence in Jamshedpur today. Around 300 para-athletes from across India will participate in the four-day championship.

- Asia's largest Tulip Garden will open on March 19 in Jammu and Kashmir.



