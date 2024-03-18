Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Coastal Andhra Pradesh Heavy Rain Expected In THESE States Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted the likelihood of rain and hailstorms occurring in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Tuesday its daily briefing, IMD attributed its prediction to an anti-cyclonic circulation present over Westcentral and neighbouring Northwest Bay of Bengal, located off the coast of Odisha, in the lower levels of the atmosphere IndiaIn North East India, the weather department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 18th-23rd March Read: Weather update today: IMD predicts rain in Karnataka and THESE states. Check full forecastNorth IndiaThe weather in the Western Himalayan region is expected to change due to the influence of a new weak Western Disturbance. According to the IMD, this disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of March 20 a result, isolated scattered light to rainfall/snowfall has been forecasted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during March 20-23, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during March 19 and again from March 21 to March 23 IndiaAccording to IMD, dispersed to fairly widespread light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds has been anticipated over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 17th–21st March with a probability of hailstorms and gusts on 19th March weather office further mentioned that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh from the 17th to the 20th of March. Bihar is likely to experience similar weather conditions from the 19th to the 21st of March, the IMD, in its daily weather bulletin, indicated that isolated hailstorms are also possible over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from the 17th to the 19th of March, and over Jharkhand and Odisha on the 19th of March IndiaThe IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms in Yanam from the 18th to the 21st of March. Telangana is expected to experience similar weather conditions from the 17th to the 21st of March, with a possibility of a hailstorm on the 17th of March. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to experience light to moderate rain during this period, on the 20th of March, the IMD anticipated heavy rains over these sub-divisions.(With inputs from agencies)

