Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Pakistan


3/18/2024 11:00:24 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Pakistan on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.(With inputs from Reuters)

