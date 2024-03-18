Holi 2024: 7 Ways To Keep Your Pets Safe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following these guidelines can help keep your dogs safe and comfortable throughout the thrill of Holi celebrations. Taking preemptive steps to reduce their exposure to possible risks guarantees everyone, including your pets, a fun and stress-free celebration.

Keep Pets Indoors: The loud noises, people, and excitement of Holi celebrations can be scary for pets. Keep them indoors in a peaceful and secure environment to avoid them being terrified and fleeing.

Avoid Colour Exposure: Chemical colours used during Holi can be hazardous to dogs if consumed or absorbed via the skin. Protect your dogs from coloured powders and water during the festivities to avoid accidental exposure.







Protect Their Eyes and Ears: If you're playing Holi with your dogs, consider wearing goggles or earmuffs to protect their eyes and ears from coloured powders and loud noises.

Keep Water Sources Secure: Pets may get curious about water sources such as buckets and tubs used for Holi. Cover these containers securely or make them inaccessible to prevent dogs from ingesting polluted water.

Avoid Toxic Foods: Many Holi snacks and sweets, such as gujiya and thandai, contain substances like raisins, almonds, and dairy products that can be harmful to dogs. Keep these foods out of reach, and do not give them to your dogs.







Monitor Stress Levels: Pay attention to your pet's behaviour during the Holi celebrations. Pacing, panting, trembling, hiding, or excessive vocalisation can all be signs of stress or worry. Provide a secure and calm environment where they may withdraw if they feel overwhelmed.

Prepare ID Tags and Microchips: In the event that your pet becomes lost during the Holi festivities, ensure that it is wearing a collar with updated ID tags and is microchipped with current contact information. This will help ensure a quick reunion if it becomes separated.

