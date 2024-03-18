(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Tico Surf Team Establishes Itself as One of the Best in the Region ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Sport Updated: March 14, 2024Tico Surf Team Establishes Itself as One of the Best in the Region

Costa Rican athletes stand out in the ISA World Open held in Puerto Rico

By TCRN STAFF March 14, 2024

This past Sunday the ISA Open World Cup concluded, where Tico surfers had a great participation and stood out at the Latin American level on the Puerto Rican beaches.

The national team placed tenth among the 55 participating countries. In addition, it established itself as the third best Latin American country in the competition, only surpassed by Peru and the champion, Brazil.

The event, which took place in Arecibo from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3, brought together the best surfers in the world in intense competition. It was not only an opportunity to stand out in the sporting field, but also a last qualifying opportunity for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the country has a guaranteed Olympic ticket for Brisa Hennessy.



Leilani Mcgonagle: position #17, closed her participation in repechage #6 with 400 points

Brisa Hennessy: position #21, reached repechage #6 with 380 points

Anthony Fillingim: position #31, was eliminated in repechage #5 with 330 points

Carlos Muñoz: position #37, finished in the repechage #4 with 300 points

Sam Reidy: position #46, closed his participation in the repechage #4 with 255 points Coral Wiggins: position #81, reached repechage #2 with 128 points

- Advertisement - Source Silvia Ureñ ViaWilmer Useche