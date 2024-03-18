(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Tico Surf Team Establishes Itself as One of the Best in the Region ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Updated: March 14, 2024
Tico Surf Team Establishes Itself as One of the Best in the Region
Costa Rican athletes stand out in the ISA World Open held in Puerto Rico
By TCRN STAFF
March 14, 2024
This past Sunday the ISA Open World Cup concluded, where Tico surfers had a great participation and stood out at the Latin American level on the Puerto Rican beaches. The third best Latin American country
The national team placed tenth among the 55 participating countries. In addition, it established itself as the third best Latin American country in the competition, only surpassed by Peru and the champion, Brazil.
The event, which took place in Arecibo from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3, brought together the best surfers in the world in intense competition. It was not only an opportunity to stand out in the sporting field, but also a last qualifying opportunity for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the country has a guaranteed Olympic ticket for Brisa Hennessy. Here is how the Ticos' participation in the ISA Open World Cup closed:
Leilani Mcgonagle: position #17, closed her participation in repechage #6 with 400 points Brisa Hennessy: position #21, reached repechage #6 with 380 points Anthony Fillingim: position #31, was eliminated in repechage #5 with 330 points Carlos Muñoz: position #37, finished in the repechage #4 with 300 points Sam Reidy: position #46, closed his participation in the repechage #4 with 255 points Coral Wiggins: position #81, reached repechage #2 with 128 points At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
Source Silvia Ureñ Via Wilmer Useche
