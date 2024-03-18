Palestinian President Stresses Need To Accelerate Entry Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the need to accelerate the introduction of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the entire Gaza Strip in order to enable shelters and hospitals to fulfill their role of providing what is necessary to alleviate the suffering of citizens there.

In a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, President Abbas reiterated Palestine's categorical rejection of the displacement of any Palestinian citizen, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, stressing that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian State.

During the phone call, the Palestinian President briefed Rutte on the latest developments in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, and stressed the importance of promptly ending the war of genocide against Palestinian civilians.

Abbas warned of the dangerousness of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, including the imposition of restrictions on the entry of worshippers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the crimes committed by colonists, persistence of extrajudicial execution against civilians, the military incursions into Palestinian cities, villages, towns and refugee camps, and the continued expansion and establishment of new settlements.