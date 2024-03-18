Arab Group At UN Calls On Occupying Power To Immediately, Unconditionally Release Abducted Palestinian Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Arab Group at the United Nations in Geneva called on the occupying power to immediately and unconditionally release the Palestinian children, kidnapped in its illegal detention centers.

The Arab Group also called on the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to visit the Israeli illegal detention centers and prisons where huge numbers of abducted children are being subjected to the most horrific forms of day-to-day intimidation and torture and psychological and moral pressures, which make it difficult for them to be rehabilitated and integrated into society if released.

This came in a statement delivered by Special Envoy of the Arab League Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Sheikha HE Hessa Khalifa Al Thani, on behalf of the Arab Group at the UN, on behalf of the Arab Group, within the framework of the "Interactive Dialogue with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children," within the work of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Group expressed its firm belief that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment that enables him to grow and achieve his full potential, explaining that the Palestinian children suffer the most among their peers, especially as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, noting that the Israeli occupation forces killed more than 12,600 Palestinian children, thousands of whom are still under the rubble.

The group cited the speech of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, who affirmed that Gaza has become a graveyard for children and the ears of the world are not listening.

The Arab Group noted that Sudanese children are facing a deep humanitarian crisis that is exacerbated by the conflict, and includes high rates of malnutrition, lack of the most basic necessities of life, lack of medical services, displacement, and the cessation of educational institutions in conflict areas.

The group stressed the need to secure the necessary aid and facilitate its access to children in all conflict hotspots, in addition to providing the necessary care and protection to all children, especially the displaced.