Prime Minister Of Lebanon's Caretaker Government Announces Resumption Of Port Of Beirut Reconstruction

Beirut, Lebanon: The Prime Minister of Lebanon's Caretaker Government, Najib Mikati on Wednesday declared the resumption of the operation to reconstruct the Port of Beirut.

Addressing a ceremony held at the port to mark the launch of the construction layout, Mikati stressed the importance of resuming the investigation into this file so as to champion the right and justice after four years of this tragic incident.

He emphasized that the implementation of the reconstruction project will start as soon as possible whether through foreign contributions the government wants to provide, or revenues generated by the port.

In August 2020, the port of Beirut witnessed a devastating explosion which claimed the lives of more than 218 people, including missing persons whose whereabouts have never been accounted for, along with the injury of more than 7,000 others, according to figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.