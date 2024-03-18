Lufthansa: 400 Flights In Germany Could Be Canceled Due To Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin, Germany: German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday that it expects 400 flights to be cancelled due to a strike called for by the German cabin crew union (UFO).

Munich International Airport, the largest in Germany, said in a statement that the strike has disrupted the travel plans of nearly 50,000 people, urging passengers to use alternative transportation, particularly trains.

Meanwhile, the UFO union announced that it had called on its employees to organize the strike in protest against the airlines' refusal to raise wages by 15 percent and to pay 3,000 Euros to each employee due to the high inflation rate. Meanwhile ground service employees at Lufthansa threatened to organize another strike against the airline at five German airports.