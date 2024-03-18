               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Discusses In Phone Call Developments In Gaza With European Commission President


3/18/2024 10:47:47 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed, in a phone call on Wednesday with the President of the European Commission HE Ursula von der Leyen ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union.

The call also dealt with exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments, particularly developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

