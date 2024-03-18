Amir Receives Phone Call From European Council President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call Wednesday from President of the European Council HE Charles Michel.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.