Amir Receives Phone Call From European Council President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call Wednesday from President of the European Council HE Charles Michel.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
MENAFN18032024000063011010ID1107993216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.