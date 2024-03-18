Ministry Shares Shopping Tips In Qatar During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) shared steps for smart shopping when heading to malls and supermarkets during Ramadan.

How to shop during Ramadan, according to MoCI:

. Determine your budget and write down your needs.

. Visit websites to find out prices before shopping.

. Read product descriptions before purchasing.

. Purchase the quantities sufficient for your needs.

. Store the products as per the instructions provided.

Recently, the MoCI announced the discounted consumer goods list for the entirety of the month of Ramadan. The Ministry emphasized that the initiative is part of its commitment to provide citizens and residents with essential consumer goods at reduced prices during the holy month.