Awqaf Ministry To Launch 'Healing And Mercy' Campaign On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, is set to inaugurate the 'Healing and Mercy' campaign on Sunday.

Organized in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the campaign will continue until Ramadan 18, and is carried out by Al Mutawa office in three hospitals across Qatar, namely Hamad Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital and Al Khor Hospital and is primarily directed towards visitors.

Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber emphasized the importance of the constructive dialogue between Awqaf and the civil society organizations in the State of Qatar, especially that HMC is one of the major institutions that serves all community segments nationwide. He pointed out that this cooperation opens new prospects and diverse fields for Dawah to provide services during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Al Jaber underscored the ministry's keenness to carry out programs and activities so as to reach out to all community individuals in their places and health facilities to propagate the culture of Sharia and tenets of the Holy Qur'an among them. He indicated that events that are due to be held at the three aforementioned hospitals include a large number of lessons and lectures, along with the distribution of Ruqyah booklets and copies of the Holy Qur'an for patients in state health institutions.

The campaign keeps providing its noble objectives that include reinvigorating the joint Dawah action at Hamad Medical City during Ramadan so as to remind the patients and the general audience of the virtues of Ramadan and reflection in the Holy Qur'an which dramatically help heal human souls and hearts, Al Jaber highlighted.

He added that the primary objective of the campaign is to promote the cultural engagement of the hospital's audiences with their segments, as well as advocating for the supreme humanitarian and Islamic meanings that call for visiting the patients and stand by them.

Al Jaber stated that the Department of Religious Call and Guidance strives to spotlight the bright image of the Islamic religion through operationalizing its programs and activities at the state level. He thanked HMC for its steadfast cooperation in carrying out those critical programs that aim to serve patients and alleviate their pains.