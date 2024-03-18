'Qatar Adventure' On Roblox Draws Over 7 Million Players

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Adventure, a virtual world in the metaverse featuring Qatari cultural activities and some of the country's most iconic landmarks on Roblox, garnered over 7 million players during the seven-week period of the game, making it one of the most successful virtual experiences with a national trademark on Roblox.

The new and innovative metaverse experience of the State of Qatar, as the educational, recreational, and virtual world was tested in more than 32 countries of four continents worldwide from December 15 until February 8, 2024.

The initiative came in collaboration between cultural Q Life platform of the International Media Office of the State of Qatar and Century Games firm that has virtually gathered the world once again in the State of Qatar one year after hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The iconic Lusail Stadium drew 3.7 million visits.

There were 5.6 million participations in pearl diving and swimming with whale sharks.

Katara Towers hotels attracted more than 10 million visits.

Players were also able to don local traditional clothing in the virtual clothing store, which witnessed more than 720,000 visits and 1.29 million experiences of traditional clothing.

There were more than 441,000 clicks to discover more about Qatar in the virtual museum that abounds with of the rich Qatari cultures.

A survey was conducted on players, with 82.5 percent of participants reporting that they had enjoyed the Qatar Adventure, 78.5 percent said they learned something new about Qatar, while 86.8 percent of participants stated that they would like to visit Qatar and see the distinctive tourist areas in reality.