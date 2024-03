– Google reversed from support level 130.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 150.00

Google continues to rise strongly after the price reversed up from the pivotal support level 130.00 (which has been reversing the price from November, as can be seen below).

The upward reversal from the support level 130.00 started the active short-term correction ii.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Google can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 150.00 (which stopped the previous minor correction last month).