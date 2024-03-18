Oil Seeks To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Oil hit 4-month highs on Thursday, closing the day above $80 per barrel WTI. The indicative smooth uptrend suggests that the wildest part of the rally is yet to come.
