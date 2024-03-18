Biotech Finds Mid-Week Success Following Q4 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A California-based %Biotech company saw its shares soar on Wednesday, a day following the company's Q4 earnings announcement. With analysts expecting a net loss of $0.16 per diluted share, %HeronTherapeutics (Nasdaq: HRTX) Q4 results came in at a net loss of $0.07 per diluted share.

Traders naturally were optimistic on the better-than-expected results as shares traded up to $3.22/share (+36.44%) at the early session high. This move occurred in tandem with the biotech sector as a whole finding success as of late.

Heron Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients by developing treatments that address some of the unmet patient needs. The company's product portfolio consists of SUSTOL, ZYNRELEF, and CINVANTI. Its pipeline product is HTX-011.