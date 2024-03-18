Cannabis Company Announces Expansion Into The Czech Republic

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The Czech Republic is widely regarded as one of the most progressive nations in Europe, legalizing medical %Cannabis in 2013. This has translated into significant growth, with projections suggesting the market could triple by 2027.

To capitalize on this exponential growth, one of Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, Curaleaf International, part of %CuraleafHoldings (TSX: CURA), is expanding into the Czech Republic. This will be a new market for the company through a new supply agreement with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o. Through the partnership, Curaleaf International's EU-GMP flower will be made available to patients via Pilulka Pharmacy, a leading healthcare provider in the region.

Curaleaf Internationla's Head Juan Pablo Martinez had this to say, "Our partnership with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o. signifies another step forward in the growing European medical cannabis market. Together, we're facilitating patient access and contributing to the evolution of the medicinal cannabis industry."

Shares were trading up in afternoon trade.