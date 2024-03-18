Fight Card Announcement Sends Shares Soaring

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This pioneering and inventive %MMA organization is reshaping the realm of combat sports. A recent fight card update has propelled shares to new heights, even on a day when markets were otherwise sluggish.

Shares of %RealAmericanCapital (OTC: RLAB) DBA M2MMA were trading up after the company announced the roster for its March 31 event in a press release today. Highlights include a WMO Female World Title Fight and a showcase of 16 top athletes from 12 nations, illustrating M2MMA's worldwide influence and varied talent.

The firm also recently announced a partnership with leading media company Lui Muay Thai, which will allow global audiences to stream M2MMA 1 events live on social media, without pay-per-view costs. Through this collaboration, the firm aims to deliver unparalleled event experiences, leveraging Lui Muay Thai's extensive network and know-how in production, live broadcasts, and marketing.

Jeff Robinson, Chairman of M2MMA, commented, "We're on the brink of a revolutionary chapter in combat sports with our Phuket event showcasing our commitment to innovation, athlete welfare, and global engagement, setting a new standard in MMA. M2MMA aims far beyond being just 'another' promotion; our goal is to be the most influential and outstanding in the field. We are in it to win it!"