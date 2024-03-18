Motor Vehicles Lead Canada Manufacturing Slightly Higher

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) In January, Canada's manufacturing sales rose 0.2 percent on higher sales in 11 of the 21 subsectors, led by transportation equipment and chemicals. The aerospace product and parts industry group posted the largest decline. Sales in constant dollars rose 1.1 percent in January, which suggests that sales growth is outpacing inflation. The Industrial Product Price Index edged down 0.1 percent.

Sales in the motor vehicle industry group grew strongly to $5.3 billion. Following five months of declines, sales rose as production resumed in some auto assembly plants after several months of downtime for retooling in 2023.

Conversely, production in the aerospace product and parts industry group posted the largest monthly decrease, which followed the largest production on record for aerospace products in December.

By region, Ontario posted the largest sales increase, followed by New Brunswick. Sales in Ontario were driven by higher sales of motor vehicles and chemical products. In Quebec, sales fell 4.2 percent from December following two consecutive monthly increases. Total inventories decreased while unfilled orders decreased.

The print provides a current 'snapshot' of sales of goods manufactured in Canada. It is used by economists and central bankers to analyze the state of the economy and the health of specific industries in the short- to medium-term.