Cardano Network Launches Fiat-Backed Stablecoin

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA) network has launched a new fiat-backed %Stablecoin called the %Mehen token (CRYPTO: $USDM).
The new stablecoin, which is tied to Cardano's Layer-1 smart contract network, has a digital store of value that is 1:1 convertible to U.S. dollars.
The Mehen token can be transferred on the Cardano blockchain without the need for additional smart contracts.
In a tweet announcing the stablecoin, developers behind Cardano said that the Mehen token will arrive on-chain by March 25 of this year.
The stablecoin is fully backed by U.S. dollars at a 1:1 ratio. Users will put American dollars into a Mehen account, which will be stored in a separate account for token holders.
Once transactions are completed, the user may mint the equivalent number of USDM %Crypto tokens.
The launch of the Mehen stablecoin comes as the price of Cardano has doubled over the past 12 months to currently trade at $0.68 U.S.
MENAFN18032024007606016353ID1107993178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.