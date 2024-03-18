(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Celebrating the Golden Year of Thai Film Industry, the Ministry of Commerce hosted prestigious Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 in 5 Years" data-link=" the Golden Year of Thai Film Industry, the Ministry of Commerce hosted prestigious Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 in 5 Years" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government hosted Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 gala at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China on 11 March 2024, for the first time in 5 years. Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the event showcased the exponential growth of the Thai film industry over recent years and provided opportunities for Thai filmmakers to present their works, create connections and expand effective business channels. Moreover, it was a significant platform to drive the strategy to create Thailand's soft power on the global stage.







Under the captivating theme 'Inspiring Thailand,' the gala featured the success of Thai film professionals, the diversity of storytelling and the inspiration of various creation in the entertainment business. In 2023, Thai film industry has achieved overwhelming success in term of income and popularity both domestically and abroad, especially for horror films, drama series, and LGBTQ+ content with variety of stories, presentation format and production quality.

Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 was attended by over 500 prominent figures from international film communities including buyers, directors, investors, platform owners, actors, celebrities and media representatives from Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, Japan and more than 10 other countries.







Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya of Thailand

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana graced the event with an inspiring speech, highlighting the overview of the succuss of the Thai film business and its quick recovery from the stagnant state, as well as the commitment to excellence in creating impressive films, the ability of the Thai crew, and the provision of the complete service in every stage of filmmaking in Thailand.

Held by the Ministry of Commerce, Thai Night served as a vibrant platform to showcase the potential of Thai cinema in important film festivals worldwide such as the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, the American Film Market in Los Angeles, USA, and the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China. Apart from promoting and expanding the entertainment business network of Thai entrepreneurs, the event also presented outstanding features of other industries such as food and herbal drinks with Thai Select brand, the special performance show inspired by Thai culture, and the policies to foster Thai film industry and foreign films shot in Thailand.

