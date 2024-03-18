Viewqwest Commits To Responsible Innovation In Brand Refresh

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The move reflects the company's journey from telco to a dual force in connectivity and cybersecurity

Embracing a high-tech office in a garden concept, the headquarters' interior design incorporates lush greenery and innovative use of reclaimed and renewable materials.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications and managed security services provider (MSSP) in SEA, recently rolled out a comprehensive brand refresh, accompanied by a revamp of its headquarters by award-winning sustainable interior design firm, ipse ipsa ipsum . The initiative underscores ViewQwest's dedication to fostering a digitally safer and more environmentally conscious future for both its customers and the world.Established as a Business Internet Service Provider (ISP) in 2001, ViewQwest has matured into a network and cybersecurity powerhouse driven by a relentless spirit of disruption and innovation to solve customer problems and challenges.To mark this chapter, the company has refined its visual identity to mirror this maturity and mandate. Its brand refresh introduced a new logo and wordmark featuring a modern, forward-looking design that honors the company's original brand colors. It boasts a strongly identifiable look across digital and physical touchpoints, with prominent use of its initials. The refresh has also created distinct and cohesive visual and verbal expression for each of ViewQwest's business segments, including an expanded color palette assigned to each. This facilitates connections between the brand and its consumer and business customers, and promotes more meaningful communication and conversations.At the core of the brand refresh lies the company's vision of 'a world made better powered by safer internet'. In response to the pressing need for comprehensive digital protection for businesses and the global call to secure online experiences, ViewQwest expanded its capabilities in the cybersecurity domain while leveraging its network-building DNA. The strategic move yielded a powerful set of capabilities and network services that are secure by design, gaining both recognition and a rapidly growing enterprise base across the region.The expansion to cybersecurity was not merely an addition of services. For ViewQwest, it was a fundamental rethinking of a telecommunications company's role in the digital age, both as a responsible service provider and corporate citizen.This commitment to corporate responsibility extended beyond cybersecurity to sustainability. The recent revamp of its headquarters in Singapore, completed in December 2023, embodied a deep belief in sustainable practices. Working with ipse ipsa ipsum , ViewQwest has breathed new life into discarded materials, turning them into functional and artistic pieces for the workplace.Embracing a 'high-tech office in a garden' concept, the headquarters' interior design incorporates lush greenery and innovative use of reclaimed and renewable materials. From carpets hand-woven with 100% PET yarn in India to side tables and workstations crafted from recycled tech components, and even the nose of an airplane repurposed as the front desk, every element reflects ViewQwest's commitment to sustainability and employee well-being.'At ViewQwest, we believe that technology as a force for good, a powerful tool to solve customer problems, and make a positive impact on the world. We try to make good on these beliefs every day through our work, our services, and our commitment to our customers. Our brand refresh and office revamp reflect this ethos,' said Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest.Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.

ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future. ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia.

ViewQwest received the 2024 Network and Security Integration of the Year Award Singapore and, in 2023, was named Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year by the Asian Telecom Awards, recognizing its innovation and excellence in network and security. From 2018 to 2022, ViewQwest was recognized as Fastest Fixed Network in Singapore by Ookla Speedtest Awards.



