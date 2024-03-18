Zuellig Pharma And Karo Healthcare Strengthen Partnership Across Key Markets In Asia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has expanded its commercialisation partnership with Karo Healthcare ("Karo"). Founded in 1987, Karo is a leading European consumer healthcare company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with products available in more than 90 countries.



Under the new agreement, Zuellig Pharma will be the exclusive commercialisation partner for Karo's over-the-counter (OTC) brand Lamisil®, a product for the treatment of fungal infections, across Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. With industry-leading coverage across healthcare professionals and retail pharmacies in Asia and in-market commercial expertise, ZP Therapeutics, the commercial division of Zuellig Pharma, will be steering this partnership.



Zuellig Pharma has had a strong commercialisation partnership with Karo since 2019 for its product portfolio in the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.



"We are excited to work with Karo to expand access and availability of its products. As an integrated healthcare solutions company, this partnership will also play a key role in the strengthening of Zuellig Pharma's consumer health portfolio as we grow in key markets such as Korea and Taiwan," said John Graham, Group CEO, Zuellig Pharma. "I'm confident that ZP Therapeutics' extensive partner network and proven commercial expertise will be critical in facilitating greater access for in-demand consumer healthcare products in Asia."





