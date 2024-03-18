Blue Cross Partners With Alipayhk On Easter Promotion Travel Smart 5-Day Single-Trip Cover For Only HK$1

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 - Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") has joined hands with various partners and digital platforms to provide customers with protection tailored to their different needs in life. Its latest strategic partnership with AlipayHK offers customers 5-day travel insurance for only HK$1 and a host of HK$20 premium vouchers for a limited-time Easter promotion.





Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross , said, "Upholding its customer-first philosophy, Blue Cross is committed to providing customers with a service experience that accentuates exceptional quality and utmost convenience. We seek to expand customer touchpoints to different facets of their daily lives through collaboration with a multitude of strategic partners and digital platforms. We are pleased to collaborate with AlipayHK on these exciting offers, allowing customers to cover their protection needs with ease through the popular platform's seamless mobile payment experience."



Blue Cross x AlipayHK: Limited-time Easter Promotion^



From 18 March to 17 April 2024, AlipayHK users can get a HK$135 travel insurance premium voucher on the platform which enables them to purchase Blue Cross's Travel Smart 5-day single-trip cover at only HK$1 (original price HK$136). Users may choose to grab a HK$20 premium voucher which can be used for purchases of any Blue Cross insurance plan with a premium amount of HK$100 or above. Premium vouchers are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.



From now on, customers who enrol in Travel Smart Single-trip Cover or Multi-trip Cover through Blue Cross website or Blue Cross HK App can use AlipayHK to settle payment. Blue Cross and AlipayHK will continue to work together to bring customers more delightful surprises.



Ms. Tse added, "Blue Cross has been partnering with different membership programmes, such as 'Asia Miles' by Cathay Pacific, which bring an array of exclusive offers and rewards to members, a win-win for everyone indeed. Going forward, we will continue our drive to develop diverse and innovative products that will delight our customers while addressing their protection needs. We will also continue to strengthen our distribution network – both online and offline – to foster a one-stop, seamless customer experience."



SmartPoints for Asia Miles or e-voucher redemption



Established for a decade, Blue Cross SmartClub has been offering its members an array of exciting privileges in collaboration with different merchants. Members earn 1 SmartPoint for every HK$1 net premium spent upon successful enrolment via SmartClub website. With an accumulated 1,000 SmartPoints, they can redeem 200 Asia Miles or a HK$50 e-voucher from Towngas Fun, Deliveroo, AIRSIM, or Francfranc.



^ The offers are subject to relevant terms & conditions.



Disclaimers:







This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong. Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.