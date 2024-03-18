HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed For Epic 2024 Grand Finale

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities This year's finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP's innovation ecosystem
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has revealed the top 74 startups from over 600 contestants for its eighth and biggest ever global Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 (EPiC 2024) Grand Finale, taking place in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024. The semi-finalists were selected from the first-ever four-city series of global semi-finals held in the innovative hubs of Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Singapore.
This year, 80% of semi-finalists are overseas competitors from 16 economies, making this contest the most international iteration of EPiC to date. EPiC's global growth stands testament to Hong Kong's status as a leading international I&T hub that attracts top-tier startups from around the world.
EPiC 2024 is a HKSTP's annual flagship startup event and one of Hong Kong's mega events, becoming one of the most highly anticipated events for the I&T community. This year's Grand Finale will take place on 26 April 2024, at the sky100 venue atop Hong Kong's tallest building, International Commerce Centre. The participating startups will compete across the three competition tracks of FinTech, PropTech and MobilityTech.
Startups will have exactly 60 seconds to amaze the judges with their disruptive innovation, in a genuine elevator pitch experience for all participants. All applicants will target US$45 million investment to be arranged[1], have the opportunity to compete for up to US$5 million in investment from HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund (“CVF”), as well as US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities. By participating in EPiC, startups can leverage Hong Kong's largest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP as a springboard to huge market opportunities in Mainland China, across Asia and beyond.
The full list of semi-finalists below:
| MobilityTech
|
| Company Name (in alphabetical order)
| Headquarter
| 1
| ABAKA AI
| Mainland China
| 2
| ACCURE Battery Intelligence
| United States
| 3
| AUTOCRYPT
| South Korea
| 4
| Certivity
| Germany
| 5
| Coordle
| United States
| 6
| EVA
| Germany
| 7
| FlyX Technologies Inc.
| United States
| 8
| ivilion
| Germany
| 9
| KONVERY DATA TECH CO
| Mainland China
| 10
| Libpet Tech Limited
| Hong Kong
| 11
| Meep
| Spain
| 12
| MotoNerv Limited
| Hong Kong
| 13
| Mushroom Material
| Singapore
| 14
| Novac
| Italy
| 15
| Ohoskin
| Italy
| 16
| OpalAI Inc
| United States
| 17
| PIX Moving
| Mainland China
| 18
| SCRAMBLUX GMBH
| Germany
| 19
| Shanghai Qiongche Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
| Mainland China
| 20
| Smart Audio Technologies
| United Kingdom
| 21
| Soter AI
| United States
| 22
| tozero GmbH
| Germany
| 23
| Vidi Labs Limited
| Hong Kong
| 24
| Waveye Inc
| Germany
| 25
| wheel
| Norway
| 26
| XYZ Robotics
| Mainland China
| PropTech
|
| Company Name (in alphabetical order)
| Headquarter
| 1
| Agora World
| United States
| 2
| Ailytics Limited
| Hong Kong
| 3
| Albacastor Technology Limited
| Hong Kong
| 4
| Allye Energy
| United Kingdom
| 5
| AZURE PRINTED HOMES
| United States
| 6
| Blue Wall Technology
| Mainland China
| 7
| Carnot Innovations Limited
| Hong Kong
| 8
| Civils
| Singapore
| 9
| Collov Inc
| United States
| 10
| Green Independence
| Italy
| 11
| GreenCoat Pty Ltd
| Australia
| 12
| Hyele Limited
| Hong Kong
| 13
| inHovate Solutions
| UAE
| 14
| Kodifly Limited
| Hong Kong
| 15
| LifeSparrow Solutions Limited
| Hong Kong
| 16
| Pando Electric
| United States
| 17
| ProGreen Innovations
| Kenya
| 18
| Syzl
| Canada
| 19
| TANGObuilder
| United States
| 20
| Ultrack Technology Sdn. Bhd.
| Malaysia
| 21
| WaveScan Technologies Pte Ltd
| Singapore
| 22
| XKool Technology
| Mainland China
| 23
| Yueshi Robot
| Mainland China
| 24
| Zhuling Technology
| Mainland China
| FinTech
|
| Company Name (in alphabetical order)
| Headquarter
| 1
| Aurionpro Payment Solutions Ltd
| Hong Kong
| 2
| Bizbaz Pte. Ltd.
| Singapore
| 3
| Boopos
| United States
| 4
| Boost Capital
| Singapore
| 5
| Connect Earth
| United Kingdom
| 6
| D-Engraver Limited
| Hong Kong
| 7
| e-States
| United States
| 8
| exaBITS
| United States
| 9
| imBee
| Hong Kong
| 10
| iVE Limited
| Hong Kong
| 11
| Kaiku
| United Kingdom
| 12
| KORZO INC.
| United States
| 13
| KYP
| United Kingdom
| 14
| Meson
| Singapore
| 15
| MoneyMatch Sdn Bhd
| Malaysia
| 16
| Physis Investment
| United States
| 17
| Helios Life Enterprises
| United States
| 18
| RealKey
| United States
| 19
| Rey
| Indonesia
| 20
| Shenzhen Magic Engine Artificial Intelligence (ME) Co., Ltd.
| Mainland China
| 21
| Smile API
| Singapore
| 22
| TFS
| Hong Kong
| 23
| Transparently
| Singapore
| 24
| UNCLE2 FINTECH LIMITED
| Hong Kong
[1] Target to arrange USD45 Million investment: Investors (including funds managed by HKSTP CVF, Beyond Ventures, BitRock Capital, Gaw Capital, HKX, InnoAngel, Jafco Asia, Mindworks Capital and Radiant Tech Ventures) will consider investing in applicants (subject to terms and conditions to be agreed between the parties)
