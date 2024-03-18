Dubai Municipality Unveils Dubai's Best Homegrown Produce Competition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The competition will award

AED 100,000

in total, which will be distributed to three winners

The first-place winner of the competition will also receive the 'Dubai's Best Homegrown Produce Medal'

Registration for the competition will be open for one month and winners will be announced in May 2024



Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2024:

Dubai Municipality announced the 'Dubai's Best Homegrown Produce Competition', one of the programs under Dubai Farms, which seeks to support citizen farmers who are productive agricultural entrepreneurs and to promote local agriculture for increased local production, and enhanced food security in the Emirate of Dubai. The move comes in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, aimed at empowering Dubai citizens and increasing their productivity and economic contribution, thereby achieving self-sufficiency and physical, family, and social independence.

The competition aims to promote a culture of productive agriculture, adopt the concept of environmental sustainability, and achieve self-sufficiency of the family from agricultural products and crops produced in their homes as they will be at the level of the emirate's neighborhoods, as well as raise community awareness on the latest methods and techniques in agriculture.

The prizes will amount to AED 100,000, which will be awarded to the first three centers divided into AED 50,000 for the first winner, AED 30,000 for the second, and AED 20,000 for the third. In addition, a 'Medal of Dubai's Best Homegrown Produce, will be placed by Dubai Municipal Leaders at the front of the winning garden. The winners of the competition will be announced in May 2024.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi, Director of Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, said:“Dubai Municipality is focused on the goal of supporting community practices, which motivates both citizens and residents to produce sustainable local agriculture. It is a pivotal factor in the efforts to ensure the sustainability of the food security system and environmental resources. The commitment comes in support of the National Food Security Strategy goals, as well as Dubai Food Security Strategy, which aims at improving domestic production and reducing food loss and wastage, further consolidating the Emirate's position as the world's leading destination that combines aesthetic, environmental and food sustainability.”



“The Municipality offers essential facilities to implement initiatives and programs to support the success of citizens' agricultural projects and encourage them to make use of available spaces in their gardens thus boosting proportions of the contributions made by small-scale domestic agricultural enterprises towards Dubai's domestic product ranges. It further aims to improve the quality of life and happiness of the members of the society,” Al-Awadi added.



Registration Procedures



Dubai Municipality allotted a one-month period to register for this competition through the following link: Aspiring participants can fill out the form, which requires the owner's personal data, place number, location of the area planted (courtyard or rooftop), details of cultivated items, irrigation methods, and a picture of the garden. All kinds of owners (property or lease) with home gardens are eligible to participate in the competition, while the owners of farmlands, members of the Supreme or Technical Committee, or other subcommittees are not entitled to take part in it.



Assessment Criteria



Dubai Municipality curated a comprehensive matrix including the key criteria for assessment. It involves factors such as environment and sustainability that underscores the conditions for the use of organic fertilizers and reduction of chemical fertilizers and soil free of weeds, ensuring the safety of plant varieties from pests and diseases through integrated control method. proper waste disposal and recycling of agricultural waste. Furthermore, the criteria highlight points such as rationalizing resource consumption of both water and electricity, and the use of solar energy, the application of advanced irrigation systems, the preservation of quality and hygiene, recycling of irrigation water. The diversity of plants grown and the balance of plants in the garden are highlighted in the criteria to ensure overall appearance.

In addition, the criteria set standards for the type and quality of production, maintaining the garden's hygiene, security, and safety measures such as guarding power lines, irrigation sockets, and service corridors within the park, and the requirement for an innovative and unique idea.

Through Dubai Farms Program, Dubai Municipality will provide a package of services and facilities that support its national farmers. It will provide agricultural extension services, control agricultural pests and necessary laboratory tests, competitive prices for agricultural supplies, machinery, and irrigation systems, and prepare the production agriculture strategy for Dubai.