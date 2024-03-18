Elisa Sednaoui & Fatima Al Banawi Share The Extraordinary Women

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) WHO HAVE SHAPED THEIR WORLD IN AZZA FAHMY'S MOTHER'S DAY CAMPAIGN

In celebration of Mother's Day, Azza Fahmy Jewellery honors the essence of maternal connections, recognizing the profound influence and love that shapes our lives.

As part of this celebration, Azza Fahmy proudly introduces the faces of the campaign, Elisa Sednaoui and Fatima Al Banawi.

They each embody the spirit of the brand in unique ways, showcasing diverse perspectives on motherhood serve as prime examples of the countless ways one can experience and perceive the journey of motherhood, while also paying homage to the cherished traditions being passed down from mothers across different generations.

In Azza Fahmy's Mother's Day campaign, social entrepreneur Elisa Sednaoui embodies a richly diverse background rooted in Italian, French, and Egyptian heritage. She seamlessly weaves the culture and traditions passed down from her parents and family into her sons' lives, reflected in their blend of French and Egyptian names, among many other things.

Similarly, Saudi actress Fatima Al Banawi radiates with heartfelt affection for her mother, projecting warmth and joy in their vibrant family gatherings. Fatima is enchanted by the passing down of traditions through generations and the similarities they share, from her grandmother to her mother, and then to herself and her sister. She fondly speaks of their guidance, dedication, and passion, which inspire her to follow her path with the same determination.

Honoring every mother figure who weaves a timeless thread of connection between generations, celebrate this Mother's Day by pampering your loved ones.

Available now in all Azza Fahmy stores and online at







