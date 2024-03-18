Mclaren Dubai's First 750S Customers Experience The Benchmark-Setting Performance Of Mclaren Automotive's Newest Supercar On Track

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

The first customers in Dubai to take delivery of the new McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider were invited to the Dubai Autodrome's renowned international racing circuit for a day of high-speed thrills

McLaren Dubai, Performance Tuning L.L.C. part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, the official Retail Partner of McLaren Automotive for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, invited the first 750S customers to experience the benchmark-setting performance of McLaren Automotive's most powerful series production supercar to date in the perfect environment – the Dubai Autodrome.

Guests at the event were joined by McLaren pro driver Joe Osborne, a European GT4 Champion and former winner of the Dubai 24 Hour Race. The pro drivers also got to grips with the McLaren 750S and offered driving tips and guidance to the assembled drivers.

Commenting on the event, Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, said:“McLaren's vision for its cars is to combine precision engineering, lightweight design and breathtaking power to create the world's most exceptional driving experiences for its customers, and nowhere is this more evident than with the new 750S, the most powerful production McLaren ever. McLaren Dubai shares this vision for our customers, which is why we are thrilled to invite our first 750S owners to experience the car at the Dubai Autodrome. The high-speed straights and sweeping curves of a renowned international racing circuit such as this provide the perfect environment for drivers to fully understand the power, poise and performance of the benchmark-setting 750S. We look forward to bringing more unforgettable driving experiences like / these to existing and future McLaren owners going forward.”

At Home on the Road or the Track

The new V8-engined, rear-wheel drive 750S – which is available in coupe and spider variants – is unashamedly a supercar for the purist. Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, the new 750S combines advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics, and dynamic excellence to elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights. Around 30 per cent of 750S components are either new or changed to deliver these improvements and with them an even greater emotional connection to the car.

At the heart of the driver experience are new displays – both for information and instruments, with the instrument display fitted to – and moving with – the steering column. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located are on either side, meaning the driver can move effortlessly between Comfort, Sport and Track Active Dynamic settings while keeping their hands on the wheel and a complete focus on the road ahead.

750S customers planning extensive circuit driving can opt for a track brake upgrade engineered using ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna system, together with a new brake booster and vacuum pump and Formula 1-inspired integrated caliper cooling technology. New Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats are also available as an option, as are track-focused Pirelli P ZEROTM Trofeo R tyres and lightweight titanium wheel bolts.

The extraordinary levels of exhilaration, precision, agility, feel and feedback that the 750S delivers are immediately apparent to the driver, even at lower speeds – and its low weight is a key factor in its dynamic performance. At just 1,389kg (DIN), it weighs 30kg less than a 720S – a clear example of McLaren's dedication to lightweight engineering.

This philosophy of performance-based innovation is evidenced by features such as carbon fibre-shelled racing seats that are a combined 17 lighter than the base seats in a 720S. New 10-spoke ultra-lightweight forged wheels are the lightest ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren and save 13. The new driver instrument display is lighter by 1.8kg. Even the windscreen glass contributes to weight reduction, providing a 1.6kg saving.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with power of 750PS and torque of 800Nm provides ferocious performance, with the 750S capable of 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds). This is quicker than its closest competitor on both measures. In-gear acceleration is amplified by optimised transmission gearing and a revised kickdown control strategy.

McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension, which is renowned for combining astonishingly precise body control with a remarkably compliant ride, is now even more impressive in new PCC III form. The new-generation system delivers even higher levels of suspension performance and is integral to the outstanding dynamic abilities of the 750S.

For more information on McLaren Dubai or the McLaren 750S, visit For the latest news and updates related to McLaren in Dubai, please follow @mclaren on Instagram.




