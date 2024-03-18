Celebrate Eid Al Fitr With Holidays By Flydubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Holidays by flydubai offers attractive deals to a selection of destinations for passengers travelling from the UAE between 06 April and 14 April

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2024: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is offering attractive holiday packages for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period. Passengers from the UAE can travel to a selection of exciting destinations on the carrier's network.

The Eid holiday packages cater to passengers looking for a relaxing beach retreat or a short city break. The special deals are available for booking by 31 March for travel between 06 April and 14 April 2024 and include return flights and a hotel stay of up to four nights.

For a relaxing beach retreat

Langkawi and Penang from AED 2,649 per person

Iconic for their lush mangroves, pearl-white beaches and unforgettable culinary experiences, these two Malaysian destinations offer the perfect opportunity to relax this Eid. While Langkawi Island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Malaysia, Penang is popular for its lively multicultural scene and local dishes that can be found among the stunning streets of George Town.

Mombasa from AED 2,849 per person

Situated on Kenya's east coast, this coastal jewel is home to beautiful beaches, unique marine life and stunning coral reefs, ideal for water activities. Equally famous for its nature reserves and cultural sites, Mombasa has something for everyone.

Pattaya from AED 3,049 per person

There is a reason why Pattaya has remained as one of Thailand's most popular destinations. With its sun-kissed beaches and crystal blue waters, tourists can also savour mouthwatering street food or enjoy the city's thriving atmosphere. This destination in Thailand is a must-visit paradise.

For an exciting city break

Belgrade from AED 2,149 per person

Belgrade, Serbia's capital, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and quaint neighbourhoods. Visit the Skadarlija street where tourists can delight in its many cafes, concerts and galleries or take in the sights of the Danube River.

Istanbul from AED 2,799 per person

Where East meets West, Istanbul has long been famous for its vibrant atmosphere, fusion of cultures and amazing views of the Bosphorus. Discover Istanbul's bustling markets and impressive historical sites, including Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, before tucking into the delicious local cuisine in one of the city's world-class restaurants.

Krakow from AED 2,999 per person

One of the oldest cities in Poland, Krakow offers travellers a glimpse into Poland's rich history. Featuring magnificent architecture and impressive historical sites including the Wawel Royal Castle, this charming destination has much to offer. ​

Tbilisi from AED 2,449 per person

This Georgian gem has attracted many visitors due to its natural beauty and rich heritage. Surrounded by mountains, tourists visiting Tbilisi can stroll past colourful buildings, impressive historical sites and traditional sulphur bathhouses before indulging in delectable Georgian food.

Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

To book your Eid getaway, please visit:

Terms and conditions apply. Prices and availability are subject to change. Prices are based on two adults sharing a room.