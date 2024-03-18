Banyan Tree Dubai Presents Its Exquisite Private Destination Dining Experience For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Guests are invited to indulge in a range of culinary delights, soak up the impeccable ambience, and listen to the gently crashing waves during their own private dining experience by the beach



Available for bookings of 20 people or more, and priced at AED185+ per person, this is the perfect way to embrace togetherness during this auspicious time of year



Dubai, UAE (March 2024): Banyan Tree Dubai invites guests to embark on a sensory journey of culinary excellence and spiritual immersion with its exclusive Destination Dining Experience during the holy month of Ramadan. Boasting an incredible selection of mouthwatering dishes, an enviable location, and an inspiring atmosphere, this is the perfect way to create cherished moments during the holy month.



Nestled along the tranquil shores of Bluewaters Dubai, guests will be treated to a breathtaking private set-up on a long dinner table by the beach, offering an unparalleled ambience to soak up the spirituality of the season. As the waves gently lap against the shore, creating a serene backdrop, guests will indulge in a feast for the senses, curated to perfection by the resort's talented team of chefs.



Priced at 185AED+ per person for a minimum booking of 20 people, this extraordinary dining experience promises to not only be delicious but also extremely eye-catching, as an array of super aesthetic beverages and Instagram-worthy cuisine will tantalise the taste buds while captivating the eye. Diners will have the opportunity to customise the evening to their own preferences by selecting from a diverse menu featuring an enticing selection of options.



Start the journey with an abundance of salads and starters, including Hummus, Cheese Rokakat, Confit Salmon with Mediterranean Vegetable, Lamb Kibbeh, Spring Rolls, and more. Moving to the main course, a tempting array of culinary delights awaits, featuring Chicken Mousakhan, Pasta Alla Norma, Char-Mixed Grill, Basha W Asakro, Vegetables Salona, Grilled Beef Tenderloin Steak, and an assortment of other exquisite dishes.



No meal is complete without a sweet conclusion, and guests will be treated to just that with the delectable range of moreish desserts, including Mango Sago Pudding, Namoura Pistachio, Crme Caramel, Tiramisu, Umm Ali, along with dates from around the world and a myriad of oriental fruits. To complement the culinary journey, a plethora of Ramadan juices, including Jallab, Kamar Al Deen, Laban Ayran, and Tamar Hindi, will be available to wash down the delectable eats, ensuring every palate is superbly catered to.



Immerse yourself in the serenity of Banyan Tree Dubai's Destination Dining Experience this Ramadan and savour the essence of the season amidst the stunning backdrop of the ocean at your own private gathering.



For reservations and inquiries, please contact Banyan Tree Dubai at +971 4 556 6466 or email ....



When: Available throughout Ramadan



Offer: Private dining experience by the beach



Price: AED185+ per person for a minimum booking of 20 people



*For more information and bookings, contact +971 4 556 6466 or email ...

