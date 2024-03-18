Salamair Opens New Office In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Oman-based low-cost airline SalamAir has opened a new office in Baghdad.
His Excellency Hamed Ahmed Eidroos, Ambassador of Oman in Iraq, attended the event at the Al Asal Building, 14th Ramadan St. Al Mansour district, and highlighted the historic significance of SalamAir's arrival in Baghdad.
After a 20-year hiatus in direct flights between Oman and Iraq, SalamAir has successfully re-established this connection in August 2023 .
SalamAir flies four times s a week from Baghdad to Muscat.
