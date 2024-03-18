"Urgent Need" For New Hotels In Baghdad - PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has conducted a field visit to the Rixos and Mövenpick hotel projects, both under construction in the heart of Baghdad.

He received a detailed presentation on the progress of the execution of both projects and inspected the stages of completion.

Al-Sudani emphasized the urgent need for large hotels in a city the size of Baghdad, given its tourist activity, official delegations, and hosting of numerous Arab, regional, and international conferences throughout the year.

He noted that hotel occupancy rates currently stand at 100%. Additionally, he highlighted Iraq's upcoming hosting of important events and conferences, necessitating further efforts to complete these two hotels and other large hotels currently under construction in Baghdad.

These projects are among several hotel projects underway in Baghdad.

[ Editor's Note : Click here to see our new directory of hotels in Baghdad .]

(Source: PMO)

