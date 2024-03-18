Iraq To Adjust For Oil Over-Production

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reiterated its commitment to voluntary production cuts in support of initiatives by OPEC+ member states to maintain stability and balance in the oil market.

Despite reports of regional production outside of coordination and agreement with the federal government, the Ministry says it has taken proactive measures to address this issue.

The Ministry of Oil has announced a reduction in oil exports to an average of 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) for the coming months, aimed at absorbing the recent increase in Iraq's production recorded in January and February.

Coordination is underway with secondary sources to ensure this reduction is reflected in their reports on OPEC+ production rates for the upcoming period.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

