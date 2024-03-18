               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Health Ministry Receives Humanitarian Aid From International Partners


3/18/2024 9:07:34 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week the Ministry of Health received ambulances, medical furniture, and medicines as humanitarian aid from international partners.

This is said in a statement published on the ministry's , Ukrinform reports.

"We have received: ambulances - 40 vehicles; medical furniture - 33 units; medicines - 65 units," the statement says.

According to the Ministry of Health, last week humanitarian aid was received from the Korean government, the Direct Relief organization, the Polish Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency, and the Republic of Cuba.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health received vehicles and a medical mobile laboratory with equipment as humanitarian aid.

Photo: Ministry of Health

