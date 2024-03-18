Israeli Soldier Killed In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital Raid

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 19 (NNN-WAFA) – An Israeli soldier was killed, during the regime army's raid on the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City yesterday, the Israeli military said.

According to Israeli public radio, the soldier was a sergeant from the Hanahl Brigade, whose death brings the total number of Israeli fatalities since the start of the conflict to 593.

The same day, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said, its members were“engaged in fierce clashes with enemy (Israeli) forces infiltrating near the Al-Shifa complex.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades noted in a press statement that, they targeted a number of“military vehicles, causing deaths among them.”

Israel Defence Forces Spokesman, Daniel Hagari said, the IDF troops were conducting a“precise operation” at the Al-Shifa hospital, based on intelligence indicating senior Hamas members were using the hospital to conduct“terrorist activity.”

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the raid has led to the deaths and injuries of several Palestinians and the arrest of 80 people.

This is the second time the Israeli army has raided the medical complex since the conflict began on Oct 7 last year. The first raid occurred on Nov 16 which lasted approximately eight days, resulting in the destruction of parts of its buildings and courtyards.– NNN-WAFA

