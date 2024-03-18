Heatwave Forces Sri Lanka To Postpone School Sports Events

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A heatwave which is affecting Sri Lanka has forced the Education Ministry to postpone school sporting events.

Education Minister Susil Premjayantha said that a circular has been issued advising all Government schools to postpone sports meets and other outdoor sports events till late April.

The Department of Meteorology said that El Niño was to blame for the heatwave in Sri Lanka.

The public have been advised to consume a lot of water and avoid the sun when it is extremely hot.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that some parts of Sri Lanka were experiencing a shortage of water owing to the heatwave. (Colombo Gazette)