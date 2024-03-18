Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3142318 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on reelection. 3142321 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, killing and injuring scores of people. 3142352 CAIRO -- Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini warns of unprecedented famine crisis in Palestine. 3142392 ADEN -- Yemeni Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak sees dim prospects for the roadmap for peace due to escalation of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. 3142389 WASHINGTON -- US National Security Advisor confirms death of Hamas commander Marwan Issa in Israeli attack on Gaza Strip last week. (end) gb

