Info Ministry Partners With Private Media To Cover Elections -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Muhaisen confirmed on Monday that the ministry is keen to partner with private media outlets to cover the upcoming National Assembly elections.

The Ministry works to ensure the media coverage will reflect professionalism and contribute to successful parliamentary elections, he told KUNA at the conclusion of the second workshop on the basics of distinguished coverage and news production for the 2024 National Assembly's elections that was organized by the Ministry at the National Library.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Press, Publishing and Publications, Lafi Al-Subaie, stressed the interest of the Ministry in preparing the workshop, which is part of its role in supporting the media from the technical side, as well as their participation in highlighting the value of the event and focusing on the success of the electoral process in all its aspects.

Al-Subaie added in a similar statement to KUNA that the ministry is also keen on distinguished media coverage away from "offending the candidate and the voter."

He said that the Kuwaiti private media is one of the tributaries of the media in the country and has a great role in every event, expressing hope that the private media will contribute to the success of the democratic wedding and that the coverage of the 2024 elections will be distinctive befitting the name of the State of Kuwait and its democratic experience.

The workshop was launched on Sunday with the participation of senior program presenter in the news sector Munawar Mardi, director Bashayer Al-Sayegh, a number of media professionals in the private sector and KUNA editors. (end)

