Russians Attack Orthodox Church In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired artillery at an Orthodox church in the village of Novoosynove in the Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"The strike hit Novoosynove in the Kurylivka community of the Kupiansk district this morning [March 18]. The village is located near the contact line, so it is in the impact area of Russian cannon and rocket artillery," the statement said.

The shell hit a boiler room located next to the church. The explosion caused the boiler room to catch fire. The woodpile also caught fire. The total area of the fire was 60 square meters.

Rescuers did everything possible to prevent the fire from spreading to the church, the report said.

The explosions also damaged the village council building and two private houses. One person was injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of March 18, the Russian army shelled Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, injuring a 62-year-old man.